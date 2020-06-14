Lisa Faulkner and her family celebrate socially-distanced reunion

Lisa Faulkner has been reunited with her family! The former EastEnders star shared a video on Saturday of herself sitting in her sister's beautiful big garden with not just her sibling, but their dad, too! Panning the camera around the outdoor space to reveal her dad sitting in a camp chair in the corner of the garden, the doting mum explained: "I'm in my sister's garden, and my daddy's over there."

Lisa continued: "He's socially distancing from me. And then my sister is over there. Then there's the dogs, and there's the famalam." By the looks of it, Lisa had the most idyllic weekend with her nearest and dearest.

Lisa spent time with her dad on Saturday

The TV star has clearly been missing her father of late, and earlier in the month shared a snap of him walking her down the aisle during her wedding to husband John Torode in October. "Take me back," wrote Lisa alongside the photo.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's bedroom inside London home will blow your mind

Lisa and John have been isolating at their London home

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shares never-before-seen wedding photo with her dad

Despite being cooped up together in the beautiful London home for the last few months, it seems that for Lisa and John, the honeymoon phase is still going strong. During an interview with the Radio Times, the 48-year-old gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!" She added: "I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'"

She also opened up about the moment John asked her out on a date with a romantic note, saying: "I was surprised. I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.