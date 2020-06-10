Lisa Faulkner was clearly feeling nostalgic on Tuesday, sharing a gorgeous new photo from her wedding day to John Torode. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former EastEnders actress posted a never-before-seen snap from the moment she walked down the aisle with her dad. "Take me back," she simply said alongside the picture, which professional photographer James Fear uploaded onto his Instagram account.

John and Lisa, who met on Celebrity MasterChef back in 2015, married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony on 24 October. The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love."

Last week, Lisa confessed the "honeymoon phase" with husband John is still going strong - even during lockdown! Speaking to Radio Times, the actress gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!" She added: "I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'"

The TV stars married in October

Lisa, 48, also opened up about the moment John asked her out on a date with a romantic note, saying: "I was surprised. I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."

In April, the lovebirds celebrated their six-month anniversary by sharing more unseen wedding photos. "Six months today. Happy Anniversary my love @lisafaulknercooks.. #married photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," John wrote alongside one wedding snap. Lisa uploaded a photo from their reception, and joked: "Happy six month anniversary my husband @johntorodecooks, who knew six months later we would be stuck together completely. Will be wearing my dress all day!!"

