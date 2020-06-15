Joe Wicks reveals he is reducing his daily P.E. lessons as lockdown measures ease The star has been helping the nation get fit for the past 13 weeks

Joe Wicks has been the nation's P.E. teacher for over 13 weeks, and the father-of-two is ready to slightly step away from that role as lockdown measures continue to ease across the country.

Announcing the news on his Instagram, Joe wrote: "Hello everyone! Just a little update. It's NOT OVER, but this is the last full week of PE with Joe. I've loved every minute of it. All 13 weeks of it.

Joe Wicks has been exercising with the nation for 13 weeks

"It's been so much fun and I've laughed so much. I've been on a mission to engage children in fitness for four years now and have travelled all over the U.K. visiting schools. I feel very proud that I've been able to bring so many people together during lockdown."

He continued: "We have had almost 70 million views worldwide on the workouts now which is truly mind blowing. As of next week I'll be running a reduced time table of three days per week. I'm going to be doing LIVE workouts Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9am for everyone. Thank you for your support on #pewithjoe and for all your messages of thanks and gratitude. It's been an incredible journey! Let's keep going! Lots of love Joe."

Fans were left devastated, with one writing: "So sad, we will continue on Saturdays - thank you Joe! You inspired and set up my 7 year old boy to start school every day." Another remarked: "You can’t stop," followed by a crying face emoji.

The star has been a hit with parents and children, in particular on Fridays when they exercise whilst in fancy dress

A third one sent him a sweet message, writing: "Thank you so much. We've lived every minute of it. Our bodies have changed and our love of exercise has increased. We will miss you but are going to keep each other going and keep improving our fitness xxx."

The star also received praise from his celebrity friends, including Olly Murs, who wrote: "Incredible Joe! What a guy, my sister and my nephews have done this continuously every day and loved every minute of it x."