Jennifer Lopez made sure her younger sister Lynda felt special on her birthday during lockdown, and shared some of the sweetest photos of them from over the years on social media. Taking to Instagram, the Hustlers star posted a snapshot of the siblings embracing, and another throwback picture of the two of them dressed up ready for an event with Emme as a little girl. "Happy birthday to my baby sister," J-Lo wrote alongside the image. Jennifer is incredibly close to her sister, who lives in New York, where the family grew up, and the star regularly goes back to visit Lynda and her daughter, Lucy, who is close in age to Emme and Max.

Jennifer Lopez with sister Lynda and daughter Emme

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker and Lynda also have an older sister called Leslie. The trio were raised in the Bronx by parents Guadalupe and David. Jennifer and Lynda - a journalist – appeared on BUILD together in 2017 to chat about their childhood. When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me." Jennifer replied: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

J-Lo and Lynda are incredibly close

Jennifer often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with fun and laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel. In a tribute to her mum on her birthday in December, the mother-of-two paid a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, alongside footage of the 74-year-old dancing on stage with her famous daughter. She wrote: " People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

