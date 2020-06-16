Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is growing up fast! On Tuesday, the teenager celebrated her 19th birthday while in lockdown, and her famous mum made sure that she felt special on her big day. In the opening of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother-of-three told co-host Ryan Seacrest: "Good morning everybody it's Tuesday June 16 2020, do you know what day it is today Ryan Seacrest?"

Ryan replied: "You just told me but it has another meaning as well." The actress responded: "It's a good one, it is my daughter's 19th birthday. Lola Consuelos turns 19 today. At 9.31 to be precise." Kelly then revealed that Lola's one request for her birthday was to sleep in, which made it hard for her working at home. "I'm trying to produce a television show and I'm tiptoeing around like 'shh, don't wake the baby,'" she said.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola turned 19 on Tuesday

Lola is Kelly and Mark Consuelos' only daughter. The celebrity couple are also proud parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17. During the coronavirus pandemic, the family have been staying at their holiday home in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to get back to New York when the lockdown restrictions were first implemented in March. And it looks the perfect place to be, with the property boasting a large garden complete with views of the ocean. Mark has shared pictures of their holiday home on social media in the past, including snapshots of him and Kelly practicing their yoga moves.

Mark Consuelos and sons Michael and Joaquin

The outside space is also filled with palm trees, and has a large pool with a seating area surrounding it. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star opened up about her family's living situation in a recent virtual town hall. According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Mark also made reference to the family's long holiday in a recent post on Instagram, while congratulating oldest son Michael on his graduation from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

The Riverdale star wrote: "Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you. Quarantine graduation 2020 and we know it's not what we expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever…"

