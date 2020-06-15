Johnny Depp isn't just good at acting – but he has an incredible singing voice too! The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram during lockdown to share a rare video from inside his home in LA, where he performed a rendition of Bob Dylan's The Times They Are A-Changin. In the footage, the Hollywood star was sitting inside one of the rooms in his mansion, which was filled with instruments, including a grand piano and a guitar, which Johnny was playing. The spacious area featured wood-panelled walls and dim lighting, as well as several black-and-white photos hanging up on display.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Depp showcases incredible singing voice inside while at home during lockdown

Alongside footage of Johnny singing, the dad-of-two shared a powerful message about the significance of the song, noting that it was written two months before the murder of John F. Kennedy in 1963, and that the lyrics apply very much to today. "'The Times They Are A-Changin'. Dylan’s song applies to Covid-19, it also, very strongly applies to the life-altering image of George Floyd, forever seared to our brains… For me, it applies to the moment we are in, it applies to the moment they were in in 1963, it applies to everything before and everything since and everything that will be," he wrote.

MORE: Take a look inside Kelly Ripa's stunning holiday home in the Caribbean

Johnny recently shared a photo from inside his garden

Johnny continued: "I chose to perform this song live, for my friend @drbarbarasturm Covid benefit several weeks ago… I didn’t really know how to play it, but I figured I’d give it a shot, as it seemed to apply so well. And it applies now, more than ever. It was performed a couple of weeks before our collective paralysis was rendered complete by the images of our fellow human George Floyd being cruelly and brutally tortured to death on live TV."

READ: Liza Minnelli denies knowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following friendship reports

The Hollywood star joined Instagram earlier this year

"Let us take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look with hope towards the changes that his tragic death will cause. And let’s salute the reluctant prophet Bob Dylan and the dream of change he inspired then, now, and onwards… His impact is that of Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach and Mozart. Dylan’s song is to be kept near you, AT ALL TIMES!!! All love and respect, JD." The star's fans were quick to comment on his post, with one writing: "Amazing song and amazing words and yours," while another wrote: "So happy to see you getting lost in your musical talent! Great job!" A third added: "Amazing sound, really enjoyed this and thank you!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.