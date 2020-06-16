Angelina Jolie cheers up daughter Vivienne during lockdown by adopting two new bunny rabbits The Maleficent star is isolating in LA with her six children, who she shares with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is making the most of lockdown and is enjoying spending quality time with her six children. The Maleficent star has even introduced two new additions to the family to help cheer up her daughter Vivienne, 11, following the recent death of her pet bunny rabbit. Talking to Harper's Bazaar, the Maleficent star explained: "During the lockdown, Vivienne's bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…"

Angelina Jolie adopted two bunny rabbits after Vivienne's bunny died during lockdown

The doting mum added: "Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them." Angelina is staying with children Maddox, 18, who returned to the US from South Korea at the beginning of the lockdown, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and her twin brother Knox. The Hollywood star shares her children with ex Brad Pitt, who lives nearby.

The Hollywood star shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

During the lockdown, the kids have been spending their time between their mum and dad's houses. There is no doubt that the children are keeping themselves occupied while staying at home too. Angelina has previously opened up about her children's interests and revealed that they all enjoy learning languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

The Jolie-Pitt children have a close relationship with both of their parents, and Brad dedicated his Oscar award to them in February, when he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Addressing the star-studded audience at the ceremony, he said: "This is for my kids, who colour everything I do. I adore you." Brad also told press that he wouldn't mind if any of his children wanted to follow in his footsteps. Talking to Mexico Informer, he said: "We can have that conversation once they are 18! I want them to follow their passions, whatever they're most interested in. Then I think it's about guiding as much as you can. But sure, why not."

