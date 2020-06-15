Inside Kelly Ripa's stunning garden at holiday home in the Caribbean – complete with ocean views Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos have been isolating at their second home during the lockdown

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have been spending quarantine at their holiday home in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to get back to New York when the lockdown restrictions were first implemented in March. And it looks the perfect place to be, with the property boasting a large garden complete with views of the ocean. Mark has shared pictures of their holiday home on social media in the past, including snapshots of him and Kelly practicing their yoga moves. The outside space is also filled with palm trees, and has a large pool with a seating area surrounding it.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos inside their garden in the Caribbean

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star opened up about her family's living situation in a recent virtual town hall. According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were. Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Mark also made reference to the family's long holiday in a recent post on Instagram, while congratulating oldest son Michael on his graduation from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. The Riverdale star wrote: "Happy virtual graduation MJC. We are so proud of you. Quarantine graduation 2020 and we know it's not what we expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever…"

The family's holiday home boasts stunning views of the ocean

While in lockdown, Kelly has taken on the role of hairdresser in her family, and on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the star cut her 17-year-old son Joaquin's hair live on the show. The 49-year-old TV host admitted that she was still cutting her family's hair because she was nervous about returning to a salon. "Joaquin has my hair, everyone else in the family has Mark's hair," she said. "Their hair is bone straight, it's shiny, it's easy to cut, it just sort of lays the right way. Joaquin and I have the same head of hair. That's to say it's wirey, it's thick, it's dense, it's got lots of layers, he's got cowlicks. So it's not the easiest hair to cut." Observing her skills, Kelly said: "I think I have a future in $500 haircuts. I cut my hand in three pieces, I did not realise I was bleeding all over the place."

The star showed the haircut in a time lapse video, and Ryan was just as impressed. "You could get a lot of customers with that speed," he joked. "In that high-speed video you look like you really know what you're doing." Joaquin also spoke about his haircut, telling viewers: "She did a really good job. I'm really happy, I feel much more aerodynamic now. The only thing is I turn on my phone and I have the FaceID, and it doesn't recognise me."

