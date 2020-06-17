Marc Anthony looks identical to twins Emme and Max in incredible throwback photo

Marc Anthony just doesn't age! Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband delighted fans after recently sharing a throwback photo of himself on Instagram. The award-winning singer was pictured relaxing at home on the sofa eating a snack, wearing glasses and sporting a thick curly hairdo. The star looked almost identical to his twins, Emme and Max, 12, who he shares with J-Lo, and fans were quick to agree, with many particularly noticing the likeness between Marc and his son. "Your boy is your twin," one wrote, while another commented: "This is Max all the way." A third added: "Is this Max when he is 17?"

Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony shared a throwback photo - looking just like twins Emme and Max!

Marc is also dad to daughter Arianna, and son Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, and Christian and Ryan, who he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres. While he tends to keep his family life out of the public eye, he recently shared a sweet tribute to daughter Emme after she joined her mum on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The I Need to Know hitmaker was in the audience at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to watch the pre-teen perform, and posted a picture of her singing on Instagram after the show. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart] and I am forever yours," he wrote alongside the snapshot. He also shared a picture of himself with J-Lo and Emme at her school concert in December, writing: "Nothing but love between us," in the caption.

Marc has remained on good terms with J-Lo following their split

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

Before the lockdown, the dad-of-six was in the middle of his world tour, which has currently been postponed due to the global pandemic. The singer has a number of homes, but is thought to be isolating at his house in Miami during the lockdown.

In April, the star shared a rare photo from his garden, revealing that he had welcomed a new puppy called Gigi. Marc posed with his new four-legged friend in the cute snapshot, and wrote alongside it: "Sending love from Gigi and I to all of you, let us know who you are hanging with during the quarantine? Stay safe."

