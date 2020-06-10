Ben Shephard reveals results of his latest lockdown haircut thanks to his wife - watch The GMB star let his wife take matters into her own hands!

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has revealed he has been left rather impressed with his wife Annie's hairstyling. Taking to his Instagram to share a video of his new look, the presenter unveiled his trimmed down hair after his wife gave him a lockdown haircut once again - proving she is very much a pro now! "I've got a bucket of coffee that I'm slowly going to make my way through to try and wake myself up," he joked.

"Mrs S has had another go at the old barnet, a couple of holes here and there." Looking unsure, he then quipped: "But she's getting better, isn't she?" Throughout the current coronavirus pandemic, Ben has been keeping his fans updated with life at home and has treated them to numerous glimpses inside his home and gorgeous outdoor space.

However, each week, Ben has been fronting GMB on Friday - without his usual co-host Kate Garraway. Last week, he heaped praise on his "remarkable" friend following her emotional interview regarding her husband Derek Draper, who was admitted to intensive care two months ago. Holding back the tears, the doting mum admitted she doesn't know if he will recover or how long it will take. Reflecting on the interview, Ben later shared a touching video on Instagram to thank his fans for their outpouring of love.

Ben shares two teenage sons with wife Annie

"I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you for all the amazing messages that you've taken the time to send me after Kate's interview with us this morning on the show," he said. "She's just remarkable, and for her to speak with such eloquence, and honesty and positivity in the face of truly horrific circumstances for her and her family is testament to what an incredible person she is."

Ben added: "I know what a difference the messages you are sending (make), and the great source of strength and support they are for her, Bill and Darcey at the moment. So I just wanted to say thank you. I can't reply to all of them because there are just so many and the ones that say, 'I don't suppose you'll ever read this Ben', I've read it and I appreciate every single one, they really do make a huge difference, so thank you."

