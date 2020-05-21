Ben Shephard is making the most of the warm weather as he headed off to a golf course with his eldest son Jack. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a sweet video of the 14-year-old taking a good swing. "What a shot," the proud father could be heard saying in the background. In the caption, he added: "Stunning end to the day - with a few holes at #wpgc."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares rare video of son Jack

"The course is in great nick and Jack certainly did this hole justice!! #golf @wimbledonparkgolfjunioracademy," continued Ben. It seems the father-and-son duo were enjoying some time away from their home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the UK government revealed new relaxed rules including the re-opening of golf courses.

READ: Ben Shephard addresses reports about him looking tired on GMB

Fans rushed to heap praise on Jack's golfing skills, with one writing: "Jack that’s awesome!!!!! Well done." Another remarked: "Balance and transference of power, well done." A third post read: "Clever lad. What concentration he has." A fourth person said: "Have a great day with the most precious people in your life."

Ben and his wife Annie share two sons

Ben, 45, recently gave a very honest account about his time in lockdown with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam, 13. Claiming he feels a "sense of guilt" for relishing every moment he is having with his loved ones, Ben said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "In amongst this horrific virus that is ripping families apart, when it all started in the first few weeks there was a sense of guilt because there was a special moment when you thought, 'how often do we get to have everybody at home, there's an easing of pressure with work commitments, the weather is lovely.'"

MORE: Ben Shephard celebrates 16th wedding anniversary with wife Annie

The presenter has been hosting GMB amid the pandemic

He also explained how there has been tension in the house with his teenage sons. "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode," he explained. "Sam is a lot more gentle. Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different." He continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.