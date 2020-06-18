Jamie Oliver enjoys emotional reunion with TV friend Gennaro Contaldo after three months apart

Jamie Oliver appeared delighted after he was finally reunited with his mentor and dear friend Gennaro Contaldo on Wednesday. After spending three months apart due to lockdown restrictions, the two celebrity chefs took to their Instagram pages to share photos of their lovely reunion whilst also teasing some exciting news for fans. "This guy @gennarocontaldo," Jamie simply wrote alongside a selfie of the pair, who were social distancing in one of their restaurants.

READ: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates cheesy crown for wife Jools

Meanwhile, Gennaro posted another picture alongside this heartfelt caption: "I haven't seen this boy for three months and I popped in today of course social distancing which is hard as Italians like to hug and kiss but it was so nice to see him looking so happy and healthy." He then teased: "We are gonna do something special for you people v soon big love everyone stay safe big G xxx." [sic]

MORE: 7 stars who have suffered hilarious cooking fails in lockdown

Jamie posted this selfie with Gennaro

The two stars go way back as Gennaro was Jamie's first boss when he moved to London – and since then, he has been the TV star's mentor, close friend and colleague. A legend in his own right, Gennaro is a TV star, chef, restaurateur, Jamie's Food Tube favourite and the man credited with teaching Jamie how to cook authentic Italian food.

MORE: Jamie Oliver is treated to the ultimate salted caramel birthday cake

Back in 2015, Gennaro heaped praise on Jamie as he opened up about the two of them working together. "I am so proud of what Jamie has achieved since he first came to me for a job as a pastry chef. Even then he always wanted to learn more and more and it was because of his enthusiasm that I took him under my wing," the Italian maestro told HELLO!.

The two chefs have been friends for years

"I also really liked him and we have been good friends ever since. I think it's amazing what he has done in this relatively short time and all the time and effort he puts into his projects to help people – Fifteen Foundation, school meals, Ministry of Food, Food Revolution – he is a great inspiration to many. He used to learn from me, now I learn from him."