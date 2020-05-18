Jools Oliver has shared the most adorable video of son River singing - watch The youngest of the Oliver clan took part in the chocolate challenge

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools must certainly be feeling proud! Their son River became the latest celebrity child to take part in the 'chocolate challenge' over the weekend. The viral sensation, also known as the 'fruit snack challenge', has gone viral on social media over the past few weeks – and River really proved himself after he successfully completed it. "As everyone is doing it," doting mum Jools wrote alongside the adorable video of her three-year-old tot.

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares the most adorable video of River singing

In the clip, Jools could be seen placing a marshmallow inside a bowl, which was placed in front of River. She told him not to eat the sweet treat until she got back from the toilet as a test to see whether her youngest would be tempted to eat it. "I'm just going to leave it here," the 45-year-old said. "I've just quickly got to run to the loo. You're not allowed to eat it till I get back, ok? No eating till I get back."

"Is this a trick," her clever son retorted, to which, Jools replied: "No, I just want to see if you can be patient. Just don't touch it, ok? When I get back, you can have it." As he patiently waited alone, River than broke out into song, singing the words to the rhyme, "I just love Halloween".

Jools has been married to Jamie Oliver for nearly 20 years

Upon her return, Jools asked: "Did you eat it?" He replied: "No, I didn't." Surprised, the mum-of-five gasped: "Good boy, you waited so patiently." Fans and celebrity friends were quick to reply to gush over the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Oh my god so cute! 'I love Halloween' he was not even tempted." Tana Ramsay remarked: "Gorgeous boy x." A third post read: "Too cute! I couldn’t even get my little one to sit on a chair for that long!!! X."

Jools is also a mum to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and Buddy Bear, nine. She is set celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with Jamie this summer. They met as childhood sweethearts when they were at school together. During a recent interview on fitness podcast The Red Room, Jools opened up about her parenting as she acknowledged that all her kids have different personalities.

The celebrity chef with his two sons River and Buddy

"River has the difficulty of a very large family, so he screams and shouts a lot," she said. "He is so over-excited by everything and hyper. He is a different child and I find that quite exhausting. But soon they will grow up and leave and I do worry about that. One is going to go next year. I can't imagine the first one going. Each time is different. They are all completely different. No child is the same. I still feel like I am doing it for the first time, every time. I've sought help in many different ways - nannies, counsellors. That is the way I had to do it. It is hard."

