Jamie Oliver responds to criticism over his lockdown appearance in tongue-in-cheek video The celebrity chef has urged his fans to be more kind

Jamie Oliver has hit back at the criticism over his recent appearance in his recipe videos during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In a tongue-in-cheek video shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the celebrity chef urged his followers to "be kind". He said: "Hi guys, I hope you are well. Listen, I want to do a massive thank you for all the support you have given to British Farmhouse cheesemakers… Now yesterday, when I did the video, quite a lot of you were taking the micky out of my hair."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver responds to criticism over his appearance

"Right, saying I need to have a shave and a wash," he added. "So, I've given it a wash but please don't be mean. When I'm trying to do a nice thing for people. Don't just judge me because it's lockdown – do you know what I'm saying? It's got limitations." The video showed Jamie rock the ultimate quiff as he politely told his followers to limit the negativity on social media.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates the ultimate cheesy crown for wife Jools

Over the past few weeks, Jamie and his wife Jools have been keeping their fans up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with the TV star encouraging the nation to cook with simple ingredients as they self-isolate at home with their kids. He also filmed a new show called Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On, with his family making brief appearances on each episode. There's no denying that the couple, who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer, are clearly relishing their time at home with their five children; Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine and three-year-old River.

The celebrity chef in one of his recent videos

Jamie, 44, recently shared a rare family picture with Jools and all of their kids. Taking to his Instagram page, the chef revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption. "Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx."

READ: Jools Oliver reveals desire to have sixth child with husband Jamie

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.