Jamie Oliver looked through his archive of pictures to share an old recipe with his followers on Friday morning. The celebrity chef, who has been encouraging his fans to cook more during lockdown, posted the most adorable throwback picture of his eldest son Buddy, nine, and youngest daughter Petal, 11, showing off their delicious blueberry waffles. Asking his fans whether they prefer waffles or pancakes, he wrote: "Two weekend breakfast favourites in my house but which one is the winner in your house? Get the recipes for my brilliant breakfast waffles and one-cup pancakes on my website!"

The snap sees both Buddy and Petal as young children as they posed with two plates of waffles, filled with whipped cream, blueberries and chocolate sauce - delicious! Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "That's an old picture... am sure they make their own breakfast these days. Pancakes for us." Another remarked: "Oh my word buddy so young there x." A third post read: "Teeny Bud and Petal so cute."

Over the past few weeks, Jamie and his wife Jools have been keeping their fans up-to-date with what they are getting up to, with the TV star encouraging the nation to cook with simple ingredients as they self-isolate at home with their kids. He also filmed a new show called Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On, with his family making brief appearances on each episode. There's no denying that the couple, who are due to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this summer, are clearly relishing their time at home with their five children – also including; Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and three-year-old River.

Jamie, 44, recently shared a rare family picture with Jools and all of their kids. Taking to his Instagram page, the chef revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption. "Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx."

