Loose Women star Saira Khan pokes fun at her lockdown hair Many people will be able to relate to the TV star!

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan has cracked a joke about her hair amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 50-year-old shared a picture of her brunette-tinted tresses looking longer than normal. "I need a haircut," the TV star joked, later revealing that she was on her way to the ITV studio to host Loose Women.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals she struggled with working mum's guilt

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Saira Khan

The funny post comes shortly after Saira and her family revealed that they have welcomed a new addition in the form of an adorable pet dog. Since sharing the happy news, the mum-of-two has been uploading various snaps and videos with the cute pooch. "So can I now introduce you to the latest edition to our family - meet our #cavachon puppy Vera," she said last month. "She's eight weeks old and we are so in love with her. She completes our family. #dog #puppy #cavachon - thank you @sianrees_x and your mum Delyth for being the most perfect owners and giving Vera a loving start."

MORE: 8 celebrities open up about their heartbreaking experience with racism

The Loose Women star shared this snap of her hair

Meanwhile, Saira lives in Oxford with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children, Zac and Amara. The couple are set to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary this summer. Last year, Saira opened up about the very sweet reason she married Steve. Speaking to HELLO! at our Star Women Awards, she said: "So many people in my life have helped me. I mean, obviously your parents are really kind to you. But I would say of all the people that I've ever met, one really stands out, and that's my husband and that's why I married him.

Saira and her family recently welcomed a new pet

"I remember I was working in a company and he kind of came in and was this general manager and I just remember, everybody else thought I was quite weird because I was loud and really wanted to get on and get results, and I remember him saying to me, 'You're a rough diamond.' And I'll never forget that, and actually, I ended up marrying him!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.