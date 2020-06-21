Eamonn Holmes delights fans with rare photo of him and Bruce Forsyth at Ascot The presenter was feeling nostalgic on Saturday

Eamonn Holmes was feeling nostalgic on Saturday, as he shared a never-before-seen picture of him and Sir Bruce Forsyth at Ascot taken back in 2014, just three years before Bruce's death.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star wrote: "Ascot memories... Nice to see them, to see them Nice. Had a great day with my friend and colleague Isabel listening to Sir Bruce singing."

Eamonn with Sir Bruce and Sky News presenter Isabel Webster

In the snap, the pair, who are perfectly dressed for the occasion with top hat included, can be seen smiling at the camera whilst accompanied by Sky News presenter Isabel Webster.

Tess Daly, who worked with Bruce for 10 years, was one of the first to react to the post, commenting several love heart emojis. The TV star's fans echoed Tess' sentiments, writing: "How we all miss Bruce." Another one remarked: "Brucey was such a gent, sorely missed by everyone."

"Oh what a day that would have been. Love Bruce, best all round entertainer ever, in my opinion. Sing, dance, play piano and make people laugh. Legend!! X," another fan remarked.

The star is a regular at Ascot, here is is with Saira Khan

Sir Bruce passed away at the age of 89 in August 2017. The presenter's manager confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement, which read: "It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children. A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last eighteen months. With a twinkle in his eye, he responded 'I've been very, very busy... being ill!' Unfortunately, not long after this, his health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia.

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel. There will be no further comment at the moment and it would be much appreciated if the privacy of Sir Bruce's family is respected at this most difficult time."