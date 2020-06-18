Eamonn Holmes shares very rare photo of daughter Rebecca on 29th birthday

Eamonn Holmes surprised his fans after sharing a rare photo of his daughter Rebecca in honour of her 29th birthday on Thursday. The This Morning presenter wished his only daughter happy birthday with a heartfelt message, which read: "Many Happy Returns Darling. It was a very special day when Becca my daughter came into the world and every time I'm with her continues to be special."

Rebecca, who is the TV star's only daughter, is the second child from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. His other children from the marriage are sons Declan, 31, and Niall, 27 - he also shares son, Jack, 18, with his wife Ruth Langsford.

Celebrity friends of the family rushed to send their well wishes, with Saira Khan writing: "Beautiful people, happy birthday Beccy." Lizzie Cundy remarked: "Beautiful girl! Happiest of birthdays Becca!" Laura Whitmore added: "Happy birthday Becca x."

There's no denying that Eamonn is very close to his children and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media. In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, the presenter spoke candidly about the breakdown of his first marriage, and how the pair continue to co-parent their kids.

"Whatever differences my first wife and I may have had, neither of us ever had any obstruction when it comes to access to the children," he said. "My heart breaks for anyone who's had to ask permission to see their children or is denied permission to see their children. I never had to experience that and thank God I never had to, because they are everything that I would want to carry on, all that my parents did for me, and the environment that I felt I lived in."