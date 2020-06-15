Ruth Langsford often gives fans a look inside the kitchen she shares with her husband and This Morning co-presenter Eamonn Holmes, but this weekend, the star revealed the inside of their fridge freezer for the very first time. There were two things that stood out to us: 1) the sheer size of it, with more drawers than we thought any one family could need, and 2) the organisation. Ruth creates handmade labels which she sticks to each drawer according to the foods which are inside, while it seems that the foods are arranged according to their type i.e. all carbohydrates including potatoes, oven chips and Yorkshires in one, and all meat in another.

In the video, Ruth explains the system to Eamonn saying, "So I'm going to label them all, so you'll know where everything is. You've got chicken and things, that's going to be all potatoes." Eamon appeared confused and quipped, "But we do know where everything is. Why do we need to label them?" To which Ruth replied: "Because it's organisation. You'll see at a glance."

Ruth captioned the post, "He just doesn't get my labelling obsession!! In organising mood today… Don't stand still too long @eamonnholmes or I might label you! #organising #freezerclearout."

Ruth has several appliances in the kitchen

Elsewhere in the kitchen, Ruth and Eamonn have a whole host of appliances which Ruth has been putting to good use since having more time during the coronavirus pandemic. They own a KitchenAid mixer which Ruth has been using to master her mum's 'breadcrumb' recipe, a Nutribullet for whipping up juices and smoothies, a Nespresso coffee machine and a handy filter kettle from Brita that lights up to let you know once the water is boiled. Naturally, all are organised and kept in their designated spaces on the worktop, in keeping with how she organises food and, we imagine, everything else inside the cupboards.

