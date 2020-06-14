Ruth Langsford compared to Princess Diana after fans see stunning pregnancy throwback The This Morning star shares her teenage son with husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford's fans have compared her to the late Princess Diana after she shared a rare photo from her pregnancy. The presenter, who shares 18-year-old son Jack with her husband and This Morning co-star Eamonn Holmes, posted the sweet picture to Instagram on Saturday. It showed her standing next to her best friend Sam at her friend's son's christening.

The two women were both dressed in pink, with Sam sporting a fuchsia floral print dress and matching hat and Ruth rocking a pale trouser suit. The 60-year-old captioned the snapshot: "Sorting through some old photos and found this...19 yrs ago at my Godson Charlie’s christening.

RELATED: Nadia Sawalha reveals the TV obsession that 'disgusted' her co-stars

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford is embarrassed in the middle of filming

Ruth went on: "The day before I had just found out I was pregnant with Jack! @eamonnholmes was away with the children so my best friend here @balshaw.sam was the first to know... a very special moment together. We’ve shared a lot of those during our 30 yr friendship... thanks mate [heart emoji]. She’s fairly new to all this so it would be lovely if you give her a follow and say hello #friendship #bff."

MORE: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun at wife Ruth Langsford's impressive kitchen hack

One of Ruth's followers was quick to point out a royal resemblance, commenting: "This look is iconic @ruthlangsford, it’s giving me Princess Diana realness." Her other fans agreed, chiming in: "Defo agree Ruth!! Big Princess Di vibes here," and: "Honestly she’s the spitting image of her."

Ruth posted the stunning throwback photo to Instagram

Other followers just wanted to compliment the star on the stylish look, writing: "You have not changed at all, still got your lovely figure and smile," "She is a natural beauty," and: "Lovely photo…you still look exactly the same x." Even Eamonn joined in, adding: "Looking at her here Sam, it comes as no surprise she was expecting ..... Just Gorgeous," to which Ruth responded with two heart emojis.

The Loose Women regular also added a comment that revealed where she bought her pretty outfit, writing: "Can remember where the suit was from.... @lkbennettlondon. It had a little matching handbag which @balshaw.sam was always trying to pinch from me!" Can't say we blame her…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.