Holly Willoughby expresses concern for best friend Phillip Schofield's safety The This Morning stars had a disagreement on Thursday…

Holly Willoughby feared for her best friend Phillip Schofield's safety on Thursday after he joked he's "living dangerously". The This Morning co-stars were on set when Phillip filmed himself standing underneath the show's Spin to Win competition wheel, which was suspended from the ceiling.

Spin to Win gives viewers the chance to win money

Sharing the clip on his Instagram Stories a few hours later, Holly can be heard pleading with him to keep his distance in case the wheel comes crashing down onto him. "Living dangerously," the 58-year-old teased as he moved closer to the contraption. "There's the Spin to Win wheel. Holly doesn't like me going anywhere near it," he added.

Phil then pans the camera around to Holly who immediately sounds alarmed by his behaviour. "I don't like you going anywhere near it. Look it's swinging," she moaned.

Phil was standing too close for Holly's liking

"Have you not seen Road Runner where the vault comes down? Oh my god get out! It's actually shaking," she added as Phillip tried to wind her up by moving even closer. "You've got to live a bit dangerously," he joked before Holly snapped: "You're weird."

It was an emotional day for the TV star, who opened up about his mum's battle with loneliness after his father's passing. Phil and Holly were both visibly moved after listening to a poem from a guest about loneliness, leading Phil to admit that the poem struck a chord with him personally.

It was an emotional episode for Phil

He said: "I know my mum - we lost my dad in 2008 - she's still saying she's terribly lonely. She looks at other people if they're still couples, and so you need contact, you need a family around you, you need people to be able talk to if you can, if you're lucky enough to have them around."

Phillip's father Brian sadly died in 2008 from a long-standing heart condition. At the time, the presenter took a break from This Morning, with John Barrowman filling in as his replacement. Phillip rarely discusses his dad's passing, but often mentions his close bond with his mum.

