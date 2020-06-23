Sophia Hutchins worries fans with nasty looking injury in latest photo Caitlyn Jenner's best friend lives in Malibu with the I Am Cait star

Sophia Hutchins has been sharing regular updates on social media during her time in lockdown, but her recent picture left fans worried after they spotted a painful-looking bruise on the aspiring model's thigh. The photo, captioned "Sunday Funday", caused several followers to ask whether Sophia was okay, with one writing: "That bruise though, u ok?"

Caitlyn Jenner's best friend was quick to reassure everyone that she was fine, revealing that she had hurt herself after taking a tumble during a hike. "I had a fall during a hike, downhill in dirt and rocks," she replied. "That's got to hurt, glad you're okay," the follower responded.

The star lives in Malibu with Caitlyn, 70, and despite romance rumours, the pair have said that their relationship is more "parental" than romantic. Sophia, 24, works as the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation and spoke about the Kardashian star during an interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald.

She said: "It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends." She added of their relationship: "It's very parental, very protective. But, at the same time, it's also businessy. It's like we're family. All of my family is in Seattle… it's been nice to feel like you have family where you're living. As far as romance. No."

While Sophia very much enjoys living with Caitlyn, the businesswoman also admitted that she was thinking of moving out of her home in the future. "I don't want to leave her by herself, but she also knows and I know that I'm getting older – like I want to be able to kind of have my own life," she said.

Sophia and Caitlyn Jenner have been living together over the past few years

Sophia has a good relationship with Caitlyn's children, and has attended several of the Kardashian/Jenner events over the years. Most recently, she was pictured with Kylie Jenner and her dad dining out at Malibu after it reopened following the coronavirus restrictions. The 24-year-old was also there for Caitlyn when she left the jungle in I'm A Celebrity in November, surprising her at her hotel room in Australia to ensure that she had someone to greet her after the gruelling ordeal.

