Caitlyn Jenner has responded to Kris Jenner's Father's Day message on Instagram in the sweetest way! The famous momager had posted a collage of all the dads in the Kardashian/Jenner family, including Scott Disick, Kanye West, Rob Kardashian and the late Robert Kardashian, alongside the message: "How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives!" The I Am Cait star – who was pictured with daughters Kendall and Kylie in the post - reposted the message on her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "So blessed and love all of these members of my family so much."

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kris had initially missed off Caitlyn from her collage, but had quickly deleted the post after being questioned about it. Moments later, the mum-of-six added her ex-husband into the tribute, something that the I'm A Celebrity star was appreciative of. Caitlyn's former stepchildren also paid tribute to her, with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe all sharing sweet messages on Instagram, while Kendall and Kylie posted some cute throwback photos of themselves as babies with their dad.

Caitlyn Jenner responded to Kris Jenner's Father's Day post

Caitlyn – formerly Bruce – underwent her transition in 2015, which was documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The doting dad opened up about her relationship with her youngest two daughters during her appearance on I'm A Celebrity in November, and revealed why they still call her 'dad'. She said: "Primarily, Bruce raised them. And Caitlyn is enjoying her life with them."

Caitlyn also shared a sweet message to Khloe Kardashian

And while Caitlyn has admitted to having a strained relationship with Khloe over the past few years, the pair showed that they are closer than ever on Father's Day, with Caitlyn reposting the mother-of-one's tribute to her, alongside the message: "Love you so much, you are so special to me always."

The doting dad kept her Father's Day plans off of social media, but it sounds like she had a special day with Kendall. The TV personality reposted her daughter's tribute to her on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "My angel. I love you so much. You made today so special for me."

