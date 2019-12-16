Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris Jenner haven't always got on following their divorce, but the pair are now on good terms. So much so, that the I'm a Celebrity star has even paid a sweet tribute to the famous momager after revealing that she still goes to Kris for help. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Caitlyn shared a video of herself preparing dinner for her and Sophia Hutchins, which was made with the guidance of Kris' cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had featured one of the family's recipes that Caitlyn used to make their daughters Kendall and Kylie when they were younger, and that was exactly what she conjured up on Sunday.

Caitlyn Jenner paid tribute to Kris Jenner as she cooked a family recipe at home

In the video, Caitlyn said: "There it is, it's done. Pasta, vegetables, sausage. Actually, I used to make this for Kendall and Kylie all the time, but sad news, I couldn't remember the recipe so where did I have to go? In the Kitchen with Kris to find the recipe. I'm ready to eat." Alongside the footage, Caitlyn wrote: "Thank goodness for @krisjenner cookbook! Dinner is served!" Fans were quick to comment on Caitlyn's sweet relationship with her ex, with one writing: "I love that you and Kris have an amicable relationship! It's very healthy!" while another wrote: "Caitlyn is still eating Kris' cooking, love it!"

Caitlyn and Kris share daughters Kendall and Kylie

Caitlyn has recently returned to her home in Malibu following her successful stint on I'm a Celebrity. The star gained a newfound fan base after proving just how down-to-earth and caring she was while in the jungle, along with some new friends in the form of her campmates. Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa has been keeping in regular contact with the former athlete since they left Australia, and revealed on Monday's Lorraine that she had even had a message from Kylie Jenner, who congratulated her on her win.

During Caitlyn's time on I'm a Celebrity, her famous family kept a low profile and didn't publicly comment on her appearance on the show. However, while fans were worried that she had been snubbed by them, it appears that they were still very much supporting her away from the spotlight. When Caitlyn returned home, Kendall and Kylie surprised her by decorating her house with balloons and flowers, while on Thursday's Coming Out show, it was revealed that Kendall was one of the first to speak to her dad when she was back at her hotel room after leaving the jungle.

