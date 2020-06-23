Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max bond with dad Marc Anthony in adorable photos The Jenny from the Block hitmaker also paid tribute to fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has remained good friends with her ex-husband Marc Anthony since their divorce and paid the sweetest tribute to the father of her two children on Father's Day on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker shared a series of photos of Marc with Emme and Max, including a sweet picture of the twins with both their parents at a school concert. In the caption, J-Lo wrote: "Happy Father's Day Flaco! Wishing you the best day today."

The Hustlers star's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "How blessed are these children to have two amazing parents," while another wrote: "This is beautiful and cute!" A third added: "Healthy co-parenting."

The award-winning star also paid tribute to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who will soon officially become a stepdad to her twins, and is father to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Jennifer made a montage made up of photos and video clips featuring Alex and the children, and wrote: "Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing. Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much."

Jennifer and Alex have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

The celebrity couple have been pictured on more than one occasion with their exes at family celebrations, so that their children can benefit from having both parents present. Cynthia and her husband were present at Ella's lockdown birthday party in April, while Marc regularly attends events with Jennifer.

Last year, the award-winning singer shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and the Let's Get Loud hitmaker hand-in-hand with Emme while visiting her school, accompanied by the caption: "Nothing but love between us."

