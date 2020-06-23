David Beckham proved that his eight-year-old daughter Harper is his mini-me over the weekend, when he shared some incredible photos of the little girl showing off her skills with a football, decked out in a full kit as she enjoyed a kickabout in the family's huge Cotswolds garden.

MORE: Harper Beckham is so grown up in new designer sunglasses - and she looks just like mum Victoria

But by the sound of it, the pair waited until mum Victoria Beckham was out of the house before getting muddy in the garden, as the fashion designer was quick to comment on her husband's post playfully telling the pair off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's morning exercise routine

"Look what happens when mummy goes to work!" the mother-of-four wrote below David's impressive snaps, which he had hilariously captioned: "Bend it like Harper."

MORE: Victoria Beckham surprises in full-length florals in glamorous new family snap

Harper certainly takes after her dad!

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals rare glimpse inside jaw-dropping holiday home

And the former Spice Girl wasn't the only famous face to comment on the former England captain's post. Strictly star Gorka Maquez couldn’t resist liking the snaps, while Nikita Parris, who plays for England women's team, added: "Future lioness in the making."

In the first image, Harper could be seen putting on her colourful studded boots and tying up the laces tightly, and in the second, she kicked the ball with all her might across the family's impressive astroturf pitch.

This isn't the first time that David has shown off his daughter's love for football. In 2018, during an interview with Graham Norton, he revealed: "Harper is playing every Sunday and loves it. The boys don’t play and it’s heartbreaking. They have a talent but it’s down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her."

It seems that Harper is giving her big brother Romeo a run for his money! The 17-year-old often shares photos of himself showing off his football skills, most recently on Sunday when he was seen putting a ball into the back of the net on the Beckhams' private pitch. Better watch out though, Romeo, Harper has some impressive skills herself!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.