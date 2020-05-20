Fans freak out over Romeo Beckham's resemblance to his granddad in unearthed family snap Victoria Beckham's dad Tony looks just like his grandson!

Romeo Beckham caused something of a stir on social media after his brother Cruz shared an old family photo. The youngest Beckham boy was wishing his granddad Tony, Victoria's dad, happy birthday earlier this week when he shared an old photo of Tony from when he was in a band called The Soniks during his youth. Captioning the black and white snap, Cruz wrote: "Happy birthday papa have a great day." But his followers were completely thrown by the very strong family resemblance, with many quickly pointing out how much a young Tony looks like Romeo – they could be twins!

One follower commented: "Wow! He looks like Romeo." Another said: "He the one on the left - I can definitely see the family resemblance." A third wrote: "This is an amazing photo… Wow, I see @romeobeckham in your younger aged grandad." While many others agreed and simply wrote: "He looks like Romeo."

How much does Romeo Beckham look like his granddad? (far left)

On Monday, Victoria expressed her sadness over not being able to celebrate her dad's birthday in person. The fashion designer, who is self-isolating with husband David and their children in the Cotswolds, took to her Instagram page to share a montage of throwback photos with her father – including a variety from her childhood. "Happy birthday daddy," she wrote alongside the post, which had Stevie Wonder's Sir Duke playing in the background. "Playing your favourite Stevie song just for you today."

Victoria Beckham paid a sweet tribute to her dad on his birthday on Monday

Sharing her heartache, Victoria added: "I cannot wait to celebrate with you in person when lockdown is over. You are the most incredible father, grandfather, husband and friend. We all love you so so much xx." In another post, the former Spice Girls star revealed that her father was musically talented. "Introducing the real star of the family," she said. "My father was in a band! The Soniks. These pictures are everything. I couldn't love you anymore! Happy birthday!! Xxx."

