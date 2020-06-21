Harper Beckham is so grown up in new designer sunglasses - and she looks just like mum Victoria Harper is taking after her mum Victoria!

Who can blame Harper Beckham from raiding her mum Victoria's wardrobe? If we had a fashion designer mum, we would too! The eight-year-old may not be old enough to fit into her mum's chic suits yet, but that hasn't stopped her from borrowing Victoria's accessories.

WATCH: Harper Beckham customises mum Victoria's designer sunglasses!

"Happy weekend! Playing dress up in Mummy’s sunglasses," mum-of-four VB captioned an Instagram photo which showed her daughter modelling the new glasses. It appears as though they are the wide square tortoise designer from Victoria's own collection, and they cost £259.

Fans commented on how similar Harper looked to her mum Victoria in the new photo

Fans were shocked to see how easily one simple accessory changed Harper's appearance, with many noting how similar she looked to her mother. We can see why many drew similarities between the mother and daughter duo; not only does Harper have the same long dark hair and petite features, but VB has also worn a very similar outfit in the past - including the blue shirt!

"Like mother like daughter," one follower commented, another added: "Image of you," and a third wrote: "Baby posh." Meanwhile, even Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend Nicola Peltz approved of Harper's new sunglasses, sweetly writing: "She’s so perfect."

Sunglasses, £259, Victoria Beckham

Harper has proven on several occasions that she has a great eye for style just like her famous mum - and she has long had her eye on her sunglasses. During the coronavirus lockdown, she had a go at customising Victoria's statement designer shades with colourful stickers. "So Harper what are we doing today?" Victoria could be heard saying in the Instagram video, to which Harper replied: "I'm customising mummy's glasses." The former Spice Girls star then added: "Mummy's favourite glasses are having a makeover - they look so cool! Am I gonna look like Uncle Elton in those? I think I am. They're so spicy!"

The mini fashion star also has a few designer pieces of her own. Back in April, Harper wore a pretty gingham summer dress, teamed with a patterned blue bandana and a cute heart bracelet. Her tiered sleeveless dress was from Uniqlo's collaboration with JW Anderson and cost £49.90.

