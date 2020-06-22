Victoria Beckham surprises in full-length florals in glamorous new family snap

We're so envious of Victoria Beckham; a successful businesswoman, the perfect family… and the ideal summer wardrobe. The former Spice Girl surprised fans with her choice of attire in her latest Instagram post celebrating husband David Beckham on Father's Day, switching up her impeccably tailored style with the floral dress of dreams.

Our eyes were drawn to Victoria's beautiful frock in the throwback family picture as she perched by the water's edge at her stunning holiday house in Dubai - after we'd finished gawping at the pool, that is! The fashion designer looked beautiful in her floaty floral maxidress as she took pride of place alongside David and children Harper, eight, Cruz, 15, Romeo, 17, and Brooklyn, 21.

Our eyes were drawn to Victoria's dress in her throwback family photo

Retailing at £1690, her floral belted shirt dress is from her own eponymous label and comes in an understated floral motif. Boasting a skinny belt with gold-tone hardware to cinch in the garment at the waist, it's the ultimate everyday buy for long, hot summer days. We reckon the elegant dress wouldn't look out of place in her best friend Eva Longoria's wardrobe.

Printed Belted Silk Shirt Dress, £1690, Victoria Beckham

If Victoria's dress is a little too Posh for your budget, we've found a fantastic cheap and cheerful alternative. Half price in the sale, this floaty floral number is just £20 down from £39 and will see you right through into autumn. We love the ruffle detail under the bust and the pretty semi-sheer skirt.

Multi Bust Frill Midi Dress, £20, Topshop

Victoria recently opened up about her sense of style in an interview with The Guardian, explaining she feels more confident than ever at the age of 46. She said: "My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress."

