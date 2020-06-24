Geri Horner reveals exciting royal venture with the Queen and Duchess of Cornwall The former Spice Girl is teaming up for the royals for a fantastic cause

Geri Horner is joining the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall for an exciting new royal venture. The former popstar has been named as Ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Geri has been named as Ambassador for the RCS

The society, which has been running since 1868, is a network that focuses on improving the lives and prospects of Commonwealth citizens across the world. The Queen is patron of the society, with Camilla serving as Vice-Patron. Their mission is to "take a leading role in achieving a fairer world for Commonwealth citizens by connecting, convening and equipping people to advance the values of the Commonwealth."

Geri is clearly proud with her new appointment. In a statement she explained: "I am delighted to have become an inaugural Ambassador of the Royal Commonwealth Society. Throughout my life, I have been a big believer in the power of coming together and breaking down barriers."

She added: "In such uncertain times, it is more important than ever that we as a global community continue to listen and learn from each other. One of the best ways we can connect is through writing. With the power of words, we can express ourselves, open up our worlds and grow together. After all, stories are the oldest form of human communication.

Geri is also an Ambassador for the Prince's Trust

"The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, whose roots go back to 1883, is an opportunity for young people to convey their views on the world and to be heard. With so many challenges facing us, it's important that we stay united on our shared values as we take positive steps in climate action, and achieving racial and gender equality. So let’s start writing, sharing our stories and continue learning from each other."

Throughout her career, Geri has been keen to use her platform to uplift and empower voices for causes and other humanitarian work. The singer was a UN Goodwill Ambassador for 10 years, raising awareness for maternal and reproduction health. The mum-of-two has been a Patron of Breast Cancer Care for over 20 years, and an ambassador for the Prince's Trust for over 20 years.

