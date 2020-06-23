David Walliams beloved pet dog Ernie has undergone surgery.

The news was shared on David's Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a photo of his sweet Border Terrier. "David’s dog Ernie had to have an operation today but is on the mend," read the post.

Fans were quick to send their good wishes, with many leaving sweet comments beneath the Britain's Got Talent star's post. "Get well soon Ernie," wrote one, with another adding: "Big hugs to Ernie, love the little cutie."

The father-of-one often shares photos of his two dogs, Ernie and Bert, both of which are Border Terriers. While the BGT judge has had Bert for years, he adopted Ernie in February 2019. Back then he introduced the little pup to his fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding Ernie in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

Ernie and Bert aren't the only boys in David's life, however, as he is the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone. Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian recently opened up about how his son helped save him from depression.

During a previous appearance on Bear Grylls' show Bear's Mission, the proud dad admitted that he had struggled with depression in the past, and that being a parent had been a huge help.

David explained: "I have had struggles with depression in the past. There have been periods through my life when I’ve been very, very down and it’s been very long-lasting. I’m certainly in a better place now and one great thing about becoming a parent." He continued: "Your whole life starts revolving around them and you do stop dwelling on your own problems so much because you don’t have time to."

