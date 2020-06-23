The Duchess of Cornwall looked extra lovely as she joined the Duchess of Cambridge for a virtual engagement that was released on Monday evening – and we are so in love with her pastel blue shirt! Camilla opted for one of her favourite outfit combos of a tailored blazer with her pretty striped blouse, and we reckon it was the perfect elegant choice for her poignant video call.

WATCH: Kate and Camilla mark Children's Hospice Week

The royal paired her outfit with a delicate brooch and her usual cool blonde hairstyle – and is that a bit of a tan we see? Perhaps the Duchess has been enjoying some sunny days in the garden during the lockdown period.

Camilla and Kate took part in the call with their children's hospice patronages

Kate and Camilla took part in the video call to mark Children's Hospice Week (22 – 26 June). The Duchesses discussed the comprehensive care that hospice staff provide, and the way that children’s hospices are able to create positive environments and happy memories during the most difficult of times.

Duchess Camilla wore a pretty blouse and blazer

Camilla, who joined the meeting from Clarence House - where she recently returned to with Prince Charles after they spent the coronavirus lockdown at their Scottish home of Birkhall – also gave royal-watchers a glimpse at the royal couple's London home.

The pretty room is decorated with mint green walls and various pieces of art work hanging in black ridged frames. A wooden cabinet behind featured various flower pots, including a white porcelain style with an intricate floral design, and several glass vases holding pink and purple roses and lavender.

Dressed formally for President Macron's visit

Since returning to London, Prince Charles and Camilla have begun to resume official engagements in person, including the 80th anniversary celebration of General de Gaulle's 'Appel' on 18 June, when they received the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron. Of course, the Duchess made sure to choose an elegant outfit for the special occasion, looking chic in a Bruce Oldfield dress and her timeless Chanel pumps.