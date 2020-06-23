Catherina Zeta-Jones marked Father's Day by sharing a rare photo of her dad David Jones.

MORE: Catherine Zeta Jones shares rare family photo for Father's Day

Alongside the photo, the A-lister shared a sweet message, calling David "the wind beneath her wings". What's more, the doting mum's fans were quick to point out the striking similarities between Catherine and her dad, and we have to agree, they look so alike!

Catherine shared the photo on Instagram

The Entrapment star's full caption read: "Happy Father’s Day to my darling Daddy. You are the wind beneath my wings. 'Get out there in the world and do it.' Your words to me since I was a wee lass. You have been with me every step of the way and I love you, with all my heart."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones updates fans on her family's lockdown situation

Followers were quick to point out similarities, with one writing: "What a gorgeous man you look so like him." A second follower sweetly noted: "Easy to see where you get your good looks from," while a third said: "The same smile!"

MORE: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' incredible garden at home in New York – complete with a bridge

Also on Father's Day, the glamorous Oscar-winner uploaded a family snapshot taken a few years earlier which featured herself, her husband, Michael Douglas, and all of his children. Dressed in a white T-shirt and off-white trousers, Michael sat with their daughter Carys, now 17, but then just a toddler, on his lap.

The actress also thanked husband Michael Douglas

Catherine sat next to him, holding onto their son Dylan, who is now 19. The actress rested her head on her husband's shoulder and beamed as he leaned to kiss her forehead. Michael's oldest son, Cameron, now 41, was dressed identically to his dad and sat to the right of his stepmother, smiling at the camera.

Catherine captioned the throwback picture: "We love you Michael, Happy Father's Day my love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.