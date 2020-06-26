Andrea McLean mixed business with pleasure as she attempted to sunbathe whilst working outside in the spoils of the British heatwave. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Loose Women star shared a series of posts showing herself trying to battle the heat by using some fans, which were placed on the patio.

READ: Andrea McLean reveals the touching reason she's feeling emotional

Sharing a stunning selfie of herself looking absolutely flawless on her sun lounger, Andrea went on to post clip of the fans keeping her cool in the sweltering heat. "Heatwave Instagram vs Reality… You can never have too many fans... #heatwave #wfh #ladyboss," she teased in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Andrea McLean during lockdown

A few hours later, Andrea revealed that she and her husband Nick Feeney were forced to watch a film from her laptop on their outdoor porch. "Bringing the inside…. Outside," she simply wrote.

MORE: Andrea McLean celebrates special news in lockdown

Fans of the star were quick to post comments, with many being able to relate. "I think I need about 30 fans today… melting," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "I feel like I'm literally melting." A third post read: "Living the life Andrea. I love it."

The Loose Women star shared this heatwave selfie

It's hardly surprising Andrea wants to spend as much time as possible in her garden. Over the past few weeks, the 50-year-old has been working on improving the patio area, and earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself painting the decking with the caption, "Caught! The glamour of Sundays…" The space has light grey flooring and a white flower sleeper.

The presenter and her husband watched a film in their garden

The patio leads to her porch, which Andrea has previously branded her "favourite place" in the home. In 2018, she shared a tour of the sheltered area when a fan asked to see it. Andrea wrote: "Here you go! This is for the lady who asked what my porch looks like as her husband has said she can have one too. I may have had some bubbles #porchlife #Friday #relaxing."

MORE: Andrea McLean unveils must-have garden feature at Surrey home