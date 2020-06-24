Andrea McLean shows off lockdown tummy and we love her for it The Loose Women star has two children

Andrea McLean posted a new video from her home on Wednesday, and it looked so idyllic! The long-time Loose Women panellist was sitting on her porch and panned the camera around to show the spacious surroundings, which including a large fan blasting her with cool air. However, things weren't quite as relaxing as they seemed, as the star revealed.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 50-year-old said: "Working from home today, beautiful sunny day, and I'm sitting in my favourite place which is my porch. Look, beautiful view, got a fan, I just feel..." Andrea then turned the camera back to herself, stuck out her tongue and let out a sigh.

The presenter, who wore a pretty blue floral dress, then pointed at her stomach and said: "What is this? Food baby. No, I'm not pregnant. I don't have a womb so that can't happen, it's just a food baby." She then let out a long sigh. Hilariously, she captioned the video with a poll which read: "Does anyone else get food babies?"

No doubt fans will relate to the down-to-earth brunette, who has been honest about her ups and downs during lockdown. Earlier this month, she revealed that she had found working from home especially difficult at times because of her dog Teddy, sharing a video of the cute cavapoo trying to rest his head on her laptop.

Andrea is married to businessman Nick Feeney, pictured

Andrea and her family welcomed little Teddy back in November, initially intending to foster him until a new home could be found. But at the time, the star admitted on Instagram: "We might not give him back. I know, technically we're fostering, but did you see him? What do we do? Do we keep him?"

A month later, the McLean clan had clearly made their decision, with Andrea telling HELLO!: "This year we've got Teddy under the tree. He was like an unplanned baby, he just seemed to slot in."

