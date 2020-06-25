Lily Allen has fully embraced her natural grey hair amid the ongoing lockdown. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 35-year-old proudly showed off her natural look by sharing a gorgeous selfie - and her fans were delighted! She also added the grandma emoji in the caption.

"This is so cool. You look great and also made me feel better about myself. Win win," one follower remarked, while another said: "Yes Lily, looks great." A third post read: "You've earned those wise highlights!" A fourth person stated: "Still winning, always winning, you are amazing."

Meanwhile, Lily isn't the only celebrity taking on grey hair. In April, Una Healy took to social media in a bid to encourage women to embrace their natural tone. Sharing a photo of her greying roots, the Irish beauty wrote: "Isolation greys! I didn't think I would ever feel comfortable enough to post a photo like this and not care! I used to be mortified for having a few greys for years! But there are much more important things to be concerned about right now."

Recognised for her fiery red hair, the singer explained: "#StayingHome means no trips for root touch ups during #socialdistancing so now is the time more than ever to embrace yourself and let go of your insecurities #stayhome #staysafe #greyhairdontcare."

On Thursday's Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard discussed men who dye their grey hair with Richard Blackwood and Jake Quickenden. Speaking against dying hair, soap star Richard claimed it was a form of "vanity," saying: "There's nothing wrong with being vain and loving yourself and your appearance. We keep saying vain like it's a negative, it's not a negative, vanity just means you want to embrace the way you look and enhance that. We dye our greys to hide our age – you're trying to look younger or more appealing, is that not a form of vanity?"

However, Jake argued that he dyes his hair to make himself happy. "I've [dyed my hair] and I'm not afraid to say I've done it," he explained. "We live in a world now that we need to make ourselves happy. We don’t need to feel vain by doing our hair, it's like going to the gym. I'm 31 and I get a few little [grey hairs], I dye my hair pink and have had highlights so I don't think that's vain."

