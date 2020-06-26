Peter Andre opens up about trolling in frank podcast

Peter Andre has spoken frankly about being trolled at the beginning of his career, revealing that the abuse levelled at him "really hurt".

Speaking on Vicky Pattinson's The Secret To podcast, the father-of-four explained that people would not only critique his musical ability, but also accused the 47-year-old of having plastic surgery to achieve the abs that he became famous for in the 90s.

"When I first started out I couldn't take scrutiny at all when people would say you're, [expletive] you're crap, whatever they would say," the doting dad began.

"It used to really hurt because I used to think, 'What have I done to make you think that?' you start questioning yourself. They'd say 'Those abs aren't real,' and 'We know you've had surgery' - this is before you could get surgery for them."

Peter added: "It had a lot of praise and followers but it had a lot of hatred as well."

Thankfully, the star revealed that these days he's "OK" with some of the negativity that fame attracts, explaining: "I'm OK with it now, if someone says something he's had a bad day, get over it who cares."

Peter and his wife Emily

The Mysterious Girl singer has certainly kept himself busy in recent weeks, not only participating in podcasts but even teaming up with the Duchess of York to read a book by Julia Donaldson as part of the royal's YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

Peter appeared alongside his wife Emily MacDonagh, and by the sound of it, Sarah was over the moon to have collaborated with the pair.

Speaking at the beginning of the video, Sarah told watchers: "Peter and Emily thank you so much, I can’t thank you enough for doing Fergie and Friends. It's just incredible. You're an amazing, amazing couple and just sensational, and thank you for being such good parents."

