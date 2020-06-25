Sarah Ferguson joins forces with Emily and Peter Andre for exciting project The couple were the latest guests on Storytime with Fergie and Friends

Sarah Ferguson was joined by some surprising guests on her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, on Thursday – Peter Andre and his wife Emily. The couple joined Sarah from their family home in Surrey to read the Julia Donaldson book, Monkey Puzzle, and she appeared incredibly grateful to have their support.

Speaking at the beginning of the video, Sarah told her guests: "Peter and Emily thank you so much, I can’t thank you enough for doing Fergie and Friends. It's just incredible. You're an amazing, amazing couple and just sensational, and thank you for being such good parents."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals cosy living room at Royal Lodge Windsor

Peter and Emily Andre joined Sarah Ferguson's Storytime with Fergie and Friends

The couple took it in turns to read a page each from the Julia Donaldson book, which tells the story of a young monkey who has lost its mum. Written by the same author behind The Gruffalo, Peter and Emily revealed the story is a favourite of their children Amelia, six, and Theo, three. "One of our kids' favourite books," Emily said, to which Peter added: "It really is."

Monkey Puzzle paperback book, £5.77, Amazon

Sarah has been sharing her daily YouTube videos throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and previous guests have included her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as Dermot O'Leary and Princess Diana's wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt tribute to late father

The 60-year-old started the incredible initiative back in April with the hope that it would encourage children to pick up a book. Princess Eugenie previously shared her support for her mother's idea, writing in a social media post: "My special mum has started @storytimewithfergieandfriends. Something to bring joy and happiness in this challenging time."

The Duchess is currently isolating at Royal Lodge Windsor with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.