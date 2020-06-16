Peter Andre has broken his eldest daughter's heart by refusing to give her a puppy for her 13th birthday later this month.

GALLERY: 5 celebrity blended families who are making it work during lockdown

The singer, who shares Princess with ex-wife Katie Price, ruled out the option of getting a new pet pooch as his wife Emily suffers from allergies. "It's also Princess's birthday at the end of the month and she said she wants a puppy," the doting dad wrote in his new! column.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares cute video of Princess singing

"It's every dad's dream to get their daughter a puppy for their 13th birthday but Emily is so allergic to dogs I don't think it's going to be possible." Despite not being able to give Princess what she wants, Peter has vowed to make up for it. "It makes me sad I can't make Princess's dream come true but I will make it up to her, I promise," he added.

GALLERY: 7 heartwarming photos of royal dads kissing their children

During a recent episode of his new reality TV series Life With The Andres, Peter was seen spending time with Princess before telling the camera he was worried about her becoming a teenager soon. "Are tough times coming up? Probably. Have I been through times before? Yes," he quipped. "Have I been through the tough times that are about to come up before? No."

Peter shared his plans for his daughter's 13th birthday

The singer then added: "Is it stressing me out? No... yes. I don't know, but what I will say is she is an incredible girl and the bond that we have with her as a family is awesome and she really brings this house to life."

MORE: Inside Peter Andre's two incredible houses in Surrey and Cyprus

Since the lockdown restrictions were put in place, Emily has been busy at work, while Peter has remained at home to care for their children Amelia and Theo, as well as his children Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie.