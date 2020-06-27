Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara surprise Dr Ranj with incredible birthday party The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant turned 41 years old

Strictly Come Dancing always forms the strongest friendships and that was clear to see on Dr Ranj's birthday this week.

The This Morning star turned 41 years old and his former partner on the hit BBC dance show, Janette Manrara, pulled out all the stops to make it one to remember.

Janette and Dr Ranj posing with his incredible birthday balloons

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, however, the professional dancer and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, took the party outside. The pictures shared on Instagram show a stunning rainbow coloured balloon arch, in honour of Ranj's birthday and Pride weekend, as well as an incredible outdoor bar.

In another snap shared on Janette's Instagram stories, the birthday boy could be seen posing next to a huge '41', whilst holding a cocktail in his hand.

Friday was no doubt an unforgettable birthday for the star, who revealed to followers earlier in the day that he had received the keys to his first home.

"Picked up the keys to my little piece of heaven today... as someone who grew up with very little, I could only ever dream of this moment. It's taken a long time and a hell of a lot of hard work, but I'm absolutely over the moon! Still pinching myself!" he captioned a picture showing the stunning views he will now enjoy from his new home.

The Dr had a socially distanced celebration with some close friends

He added: "Toasting a little 'Happy Birthday'... to me! #newhome."

The star's friends were quick to send in their congratulations and best wishes, with Andrea McLean writing: "How WONDERFUL! You deserve it all – enjoy." Gaby Roslin noted: "Oh my word. What a view. How wonderful. Enjoy every moment and of course a HUGE HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Trisha Goddard commented: "Happy Birthday!!! You bloody well earned this and then some!"