Cooking with the Stars contestant Dr Ranj shares a tour of his stylish London home

Dr Ranj has a fast-paced career working on TV shows including Cooking with the Stars and BBC's Morning Live, as well as working as a doctor. So it's little surprise that he has designed his home to be the ultimate relaxing retreat where he can unwind at the end of a busy week.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant star often reveals glimpses inside the two-bedroom apartment he owns in London, showing the sleek monochrome décor and special touches that give a nod to his TV success, including BAFTA Award certificates and a huge framed photo from when he participated in Loose Women’s Body Stories campaign.

Ranj previously told Metro about how he got onto the property ladder in 2016, and converted the second bedroom at his apartment into a dressing room, filled with IKEA wardrobes to store the array of suits he has acquired through his regular TV appearances.

Dr Ranj's bedroom

Most recently, Dr Ranj revealed his "sleep sanctuary" in his bedroom, which he described as "the most important room in the house". He revealed the room has been decorated in grey, white and silver tones, with a velvet headboard, statement glass lamp and mirror on his bedside table, and pale grey wallpaper.

Dr Ranj revealed a look inside his bedroom after it was decorated

He appeared to have decorated the room from when he had previously showcased the space, swapping out his old mirrored bedside tables and adding the chic wallpaper behind the bed.

Ranj said the bedroom is the most important room in the house

Dr Ranj's living room

Dr Ranj gave a peek inside his living room as he enjoyed a relaxing Sunday morning at home one weekend. The This Morning star put his feet up on his glass coffee table as he watched TV, which is positioned on a sleek media unit in the corner of the room. His living room is filled with light from dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows, which he has placed decorative silver candlesticks next to.

The TV personality has a modern monochrome living room

The TV personality has plenty of space for guests, with a grey ottoman bench placed in front of patio doors leading out to his own private terrace.

The apartment has a private balcony

Dr Ranj has a special souvenir from his work on the Loose Women Body Stories campaign – a huge black-and-white framed photo that stands on the floor in his lounge. It sits alongside a black armchair and mirrored side table, with a decorative table lamp and reed diffuser placed on top.

A portrait from the Body Stories campaign is on display in Dr Ranj's living room

Dr Ranj's kitchen

Dr Ranj shared a rare look at his kitchen as he did the washing up, showing his white cabinets and walls, with a stainless steel sink and orchid on the counter alongside it.

The kitchen ties in with the monochrome colour scheme

The kitchen has dark worktops where he has a microwave, kettle and chopping boards on display.

Ranj often shares photos of his home on Instagram

