Aljaz Skorjanec shared an emotional post about his family at the weekend – and everyone who's experiencing lockdown will be able to relate. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly pro posted a photo of his beloved niece, Zala, one, who is his sister's daughter and lives in their native Slovenia. The cute picture showed the little girl wearing pyjamas and standing on a pillow in front of a bedroom window. The tiny blonde put one hand on the glass and turned her sweet face to the camera, showing a concerned expression.

Aljaz married wife Janette in 2017

Aljaz captioned the cute snapshot: "Missing family. This little face… Not a baby any more…Time flies," adding three clock emojis. His fans were quick to respond to offer empathy and encouragement. One wrote: "Getting harder isn’t it, missing loved ones." Others commented: "As soon as this is all over, first flight home I’m sure to see your beautiful family," and: "Beautiful little Zala [heart emojis]. Family is everything. Hope you’re getting to spend plenty of time with them on social media."

Aljaz shared the sweet photo of his niece to Instagram

The 30-year-old, who is married to his co-star and fellow professional dancer Janette Manrara, used to make regular trips home to see his family. Last month, he shared a photo of his niece enjoying her Easter celebrations to his Instagram Stories, which showed the little girl perched on a tricycle, complete with an adorable flower basket filled with eggs, and a gorgeous pink bow to complete her flowery and summery outfit. Bless!

The star has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

