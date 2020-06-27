Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shared a glamorous new selfie with fans this weekend. The Hustlers star posed for the photo in her bathroom, where she stood in front of a bath full of water, presumably about to take a refreshing dip.

JLo wore a light pink workout top that flashed a glimpse of her abs and a cute pair of leggings from American brand Niyama Sol, which were printed with a hot-air balloon design. She finished the look with hoop earrings and a smooth ponytail and captioned the behind-the-scenes snap: "Back at it and ready for the weekend. [sun emoji] @NiyamaSol."

Personal trainer to the stars Tracey Cunningham posted a row of hearts in response, and Jennifer's other followers loved it, too. One commented: "So beautiful my queen," while others added: "This picture has motivated me to work out harder to get my dream body aka this one," "Perfection," and: "I wanna be this when I turn 50 omg."

American Idol judge Jennifer might be in lockdown like the rest of us, but she's not letting that stop her from looking fabulous, whether she's dressed down in workout gear or strutting around her house in outfits that wouldn't be out of place on stage. Last week, the mum-of-two rocked a brown suede jacket, matching leather shorts and a pair of platform knee-high boots, with a white crossbody bag from Coach, a white tank top, gold hoop earrings, and tinted shield sunglasses.

JLo shared the glam photo to Instagram

The star captioned the glam look: "A whole mood @Coach." The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is spending lockdown in Miami, where she shares a home with her fiancé, retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and their children. JLo and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share twins Emme and Max, 12, while Alex is father to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, from his first marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

