Jennifer Lopez divided fans over the weekend after asking her followers on social media to help her son Max choose a name for his new puppy. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker posted a poll on Instagram Stories and asked them to pick between the names Yankee Doodle and Tyson. J-Lo's fiancé Alex Rodriguez posted the same poll on his account, and the results were very close. While the dog is still yet to have a moniker, the votes show that Yankee Doodle was the more popular choice, with 51% over 49% for Tyson. However, Max is more keen on the name Tyson, according to A-Rod, so only time will tell what they decide!

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez surprises son Max with a new puppy

Jennifer Lopez's fans were divided over which name to choose for Max's new puppy

Max's new puppy even has his own Instagram page, @tbdpupofficial, which was set up by the pre-teen. Currently, it has over 14,000 followers, including Jennifer. The description on the page reads: "Welcome to my official Pup Insta! Woof Woof! I love my grandmama @JLo and granddaddy @arod." The new account has some seriously sweet photos of the puppy, including one with proud owner Max, and another with Emme bonding with the new addition inside the family's home in Miami. In the caption, Max wrote on behalf of his dog: "I may be sleepy, but I sure do have the best auntie in the world."

J-Lo's daughter Emme bonding with the new puppy

Jennifer and Alex surprised Max on Friday with the new puppy. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker shared a cute video of her son meeting his new dog for the first time, and wrote: "Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

Max and Emme split their time between their mum and dad Marc Anthony's house. The twins get on incredibly well with their soon-to-be stepsisters, Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and have been having fun spending quality time with them during lockdown.

Alex and Jennifer previously opened up about their family's close bond during an interview with People. J-Lo said: ""Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

