Jennifer Lopez's new swimsuit is too hot for words - and it's only £47

Jennifer Lopez is ready for summer – and she looks better than ever. The 50-year-old star already has the sun-kissed look down to a T, and she has found the perfect swimsuit for enjoying the warmer weather that’s on the way. JLo sizzled in some new photos uploaded to her social channels, and we can’t get enough of her beachwear – a gorgeous white bathing suit by Guess, featuring the brand’s logo. And the best thing of all is that it’s available now for only £47.

Guess Icon logo swimsuit, £47, Very

The gorgeous one-piece features a scoop neckline, low back and cutaway sides and we’re more than a little bit obsessed. The white is perfect for setting off bronzed summer skin, and there’s also a black version if white's not your thing.

JLo shared the snaps of her new look – which were taken by her artist pal Ana Carballosa – with the caption: "First weekend of summer #VibeCheck," along with a suitably fitting sunshine emoji. The On the Floor singer has long been a fan of Guess, and the feeling is mutual - she was the brand's spokeswoman in 2018 and she returned to front their Spring/Summer campaign this year.

She finished off this week's winning look with oversize square glasses, her trademark giant hoop earrings and natural beach wave hair. But the cherry on the cake was her sparkling engagement ring, given to her by fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The Hustlers star and her fiancée have been quarantining together with their blended family – he has two daughters from a previous marriage and she has twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Jennifer sent both her ex and Alex sweet messages over the weekend to mark Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the same day both in the US and the UK.

