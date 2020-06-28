Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe have posed for an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! with their children to mark their ten-year wedding anniversary.

MORE: Brendan Cole's lockdown family album

"I can hardly believe we're a decade down the track," says New Zealand-born Brendan, 44, in an exclusive interview at their second home – a charming Mediterranean villa they fell in love with four years ago. "A lot has changed since and whenever we look at our two children, Zoe and I feel so lucky."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Former Strictly star Brendan Cole at home

Zoe also reveals to HELLO! she wouldn't mind sealing their love by renewing their vows. "Our wedding day was beautiful," she says of the nuptials at a medieval church, witnessed by VIP guests including Bruce and Wilnelia Forsyth, Jo Wood, Liz McClarnon and Strictly's Anton Du Beke, Erin Boag and Craig Revel Horwood.

Brendan Cole and Zoe exchanged vows on 26 June 2010

"We chose to tie the knot in the English countryside but now I'd like to do it again in Majorca. It would be lovely to have the new friends we've met since we got married watch us make our vows again. After all, Brendan has told me: 'I'd marry you again in a heartbeat.'"

GALLERY: Inside Brendan Cole's beautiful Mallorca holiday home with wife Zoe

The couple have spent the last few months homeschooling their children Aurélia, seven, and two-year-old Dante. But Brendan admits it has had its challenges.

"It started out well with me doing the maths and Zoe the reading," says Brendan. "But we haven't done nearly enough. This has been a special time in our lives, though. I've been busy for the last decade, but this moment has given us the chance to bond as a family.

The couple share two children together

"Above all, I'm making the most of time with my family. I have a lovely wife and children, and a lovely life. I couldn't wish for more."

And Brendan says he still watches and enjoys the show and remains in touch with his Strictly family. "We spent a lot of time together and I consider them to be good friends," he says. "We all keep in touch through social media. The show will always be a massive part of who I am. I hope that for the rest of my life people will know that this is where it began for me, that I was one of the dancers who started Strictly from the beginning and helped its course.

GALLERY: See more memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings

"To know that I've been part of people's lives for so long is amazing. I'll always be very proud of that. But I'm very happy to have moved on."

Read the full interview in this week's issue of HELLO!, out Monday.