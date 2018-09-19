Brendan Cole's wife Zoe reaches out as former Strictly star goes on solo break The couple have been married for eight years

Brendan Cole was treated to a lovely message by his wife Zoe on Wednesday morning. The mum-of-two took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute as the pair spend some time apart. "To my gorgeous husband and best friend of ten years @brendancoleinsta I miss you like crazy but so glad you are off on an adventure and gaining precious life experiences," she wrote in the caption. "I can't wait to have you back so we can continue on our journey together with our beautiful family. Thanks for being my rock."

Brendan Cole with his wife Zoe

Clearly impressed with her words, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional replied: "Perfect words. Can't wait!" The post comes shortly after Brendan, 43, uploaded a rather cheeky picture if himself during a trip to Italy. "Beautiful Italian countryside... couldn't resist a naked dip," he teased. It's been quite the year in the Cole household; the couple - who share two children - welcomed their baby son, Dante, back in March. Three months later, they celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary. Brendan posted a snap of the pair sharing their first kiss as a married couple, and he simply wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary @thezoec." He then shared a snap of the lovebirds posing outside together, writing: "Oh year.... 26/06/2010."

It was also confirmed at the start of the year that Brendan's contract with Strictly had not been renewed. The dancer is, however, keeping up with the BBC dance show and shared his thoughts on this year's line-up in his exclusive HELLO! column. Admitting he was surprised by some of the pairings, Brendan wrote: "Many made sense but with Anton Du Beke and Susannah Constantine - I felt it was way too predictable! It will be fun for a few weeks but I am expecting an early exit for them both. Once again they have given Anton an older contestant - which is a bit boring. I like her banter and think she will be really fun."

