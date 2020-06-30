Geri Horner had her Instagram followers doing a double-take with her latest snap - since it looks like she is spending the afternoon with a member of the royal family! Sharing a photo of herself on a horse ride with her husband, Christian Horner, her followers were convinced that Christian was the image of Prince Harry.

The former Spice Girls band member captioned the post: "Horse power! With Stormi & Beauty @christianhornerofficial."Fans were shocked by the similarities between Christian and Harry at a first glance, with one writing: "Thought it was Prince Harry," while another added: "At first glance, I thought @christianhornerofficial was Prince Harry!"

Geri has been enjoying lockdown in the countryside with her family

While the singer might not have actually spent the afternoon with the Prince, she does have some royal connections! She was recently named as Ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society, and said: "I am delighted to have become an inaugural Ambassador of the Royal Commonwealth Society. Throughout my life, I have been a big believer in the power of coming together and breaking down barriers."

She added: "In such uncertain times, it is more important than ever that we as a global community continue to listen and learn from each other. One of the best ways we can connect is through writing. With the power of words, we can express ourselves, open up our worlds and grow together. After all, stories are the oldest form of human communication."

Geri has been involved in plenty of charitable causes throughout her career, including a UN Goodwill Ambassador for ten years, raising awareness for maternal and reproduction health, a Patron of Breast Cancer Care, and an ambassador for the Prince's Trust.