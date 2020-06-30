Peter Andre’s daughter Princess gets Instagram - see her first post! Peter Andre and Katie Price posted sweet messages for Princess' birthday

Peter Andre's eldest daughter Princess has celebrated her 13th birthday - by starting an Instagram account! The youngster shared a snap of herself with her pet pooch, writing: "I’m now 13 and finally allowed my Instagram account! Yay."

She quickly amassed over 50,000 followers, and fans were quick to welcome her to the social media platform while wishing her a happy birthday.

Princess shared her first post on her account, @officialprincess_andre

Peter and Princess' mum, Katie Price, both posted sweet messages for their daughter's special day. Peter shared a montage of snaps, writing: "To my beautiful, kind, considerate, moody, helpful, tantrum-throwing, loving, selfless, moody (did I mention that?) teenage daughter. Happy 13th birthday. Love you so very much. You're an amazing daughter, the best. A great sister and all-round good girl... BUT, God help me."

He also recently shared a video of Princess as he questioned her about turning into a teenager, which her jokingly telling him: "It is what it is!" He captioned the video: "About to have my first ever teenage daughter. Stress... nah, she’ll be fine right? A nun right?"

Peter shared a sweet montage of snaps for his daughter's special day

Katie added: "Happy Birthday to my absolute world Princess. My first baby girl turning a teenager. She literally is me in EVERY WAY. Words are not enough to describe how much I love you! She is now 13 and has been dying to have her own Instagram account."

Peter also celebrated her big day by arranging a luxurious sleepover party in the living room, including two teepees decorated with fairy lights as well as sequined and pink cushions. In between the two teepees a huge 13 balloon could be seen with two baskets underneath, presumably containing her birthday breakfast. And next to the fireplace, the dad had hung two pink satin dressing gowns.