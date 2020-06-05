Geri Horner's orangery is the dreamiest spot in her house The former Spice Girl shared the photo on Instagram

Geri Horner and her adorable son Monty were working on their mindfulness on Friday, and the former Spice Girl shared a clip of herself and her young son practising yoga moves in their home's stunning orangery, which the mother-of-two has transformed into one of the most beautiful rooms we've ever seen in a celebrity home.

Filled with natural light thanks to several windows overlooking the garden, doting mum Geri has added lots of potted plants and greenery – both inside and outside. What's more, the Wannabe singer has painted the window frames in a soft sage hue, added cream and black floor tiles, and then there's the pièce de résistance – a gorgeous grey velvet sofa. The stunning Chesterfield design, with rolled arms, buttoned back detail and wooden legs, is certainly the centrepiece of the glass room.

How stunning is the family's orangery?

Geri is currently self-isolating at her beautiful Banbury home with husband Christian Horner, 46, their three-year-old son Monty, and her 14-year-old daughter Bluebell.

The star has treated her followers to numerous peeks inside the stunning grounds of her country residence, especially the outdoor space, which features climbing yellow roses, a flowerbed filled with purple flowers, and a quaint wooden door built into a brick archway that looks like something out of The Secret Garden!

But Geri said in May that her favourite place in her home is her beautiful makeshift office. Posting a photo of herself and her dog Hugo in the room on Instagram, the 47-year-old wrote: "Working in my shed (place of peace). With my companion Hugo."

It looks as though she has set up camp for working in an outhouse in the garden, with green wooden panelling on the walls and glass patio doors with matching green frames. Inside, Geri worked from a rustic metal circular table and a metal chair with a wooden base. The star has made the space extra homely by adding two paintings of flowers in metal frames on the walls, and a large candle and a photo frame to the desk. Beautiful!

